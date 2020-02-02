USD/JPY Current Price: 108.35
- Japanese yen underpinned by demand for safety as the coronavirus outbreak extends.
- Part of the US Treasury yield curve inverted, spurring concerns about a US recession.
- USD/JPY bearish below 108.65, the 61.8% retracement of its January rally.
The USD/JPY pair plunged to 108.30 on Friday, to close a second consecutive week in the red at 108.35. The yen rallied on its safe-haven conditions, as coronavirus-related fears sent Wall Street tumbling into the red at month-end. The dollar came under further pressure after part of the US Treasury yield curve inverted on increased demand for bonds. The 10-year yield fell to 1.50% its lowest since last October, while the yield of the 3-month bill settled at 1.55%. Given that the coronavirus outbreak keeps escalating worldwide, risk-off will likely persist.
On Friday, Japan published at the beginning of the day, January Tokyo inflation. The yearly CPI ex fresh food resulted in 0.7%, missing the market’s expectations. Retail Trade in December was up monthly basis by 0.2% but when compared to a year earlier, it fell by 2.6%. Industrial Production was also a miss, down in December by 3.0%. Such figures boosted concerns about the country’s economic health. At the weekly opening, the country will release January Foreign Reserves, hardly a market mover.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair has broken below the 61.8% retracement of its January rally at 108.65, hence exposing the base of the range at 107.64. In the daily chart, it has broken below all of its moving averages, while technical indicators head south almost vertically, near oversold readings. In the 4-hour chart, the 20 SMA is heading south at around 108.90, converging with the 50% retracement of the mentioned slide and reinforcing the bearish perspective. Technical indicators have reached oversold readings, the Momentum heading lower and the RSI consolidating at around 30, all of which favors additional sides ahead.
Support levels: 108.30 107.95 107.60
Resistance levels: 108.65 109.00 109.40
