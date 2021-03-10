USD/JPY Forecast: Poised to resume its advance in the near-term

USD/JPY Current price: 108.75

Stocks and government bond yield stabilized after Tuesday’s movements.

The US will publish February inflation data, expected well below the Fed’s target.

USD/JPY is trading near its recent highs and could extend its gains once beyond 108.95.

Major pairs stabilized throughout the Asian session after the greenback shed some ground on Tuesday. The USD/JPY pair trades in the 108.70 price zone, recovering from a daily low at 108.41. Equities trade mixed around their opening levels, while US government bond yields hover around Tuesday’s closing levels. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note stands around 1.55%.

Japan’s macroeconomic calendar had nothing to offer at the beginning of the day. The US, on the other hand, will publish February inflation figures. The Consumer Price Index is foreseen at 1.7% YoY, up from1.4% previously, while the core annual inflation is expected to have remained steady at 1.4%.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair retains its bullish potential in the near-term. In the 4-hour chart, the pair has been steadily meeting buying interest around a bullish 20 SMA, now developing a handful of pips above it. The Momentum indicator advances within positive levels, while the RSI indicator is stable at around 60. The pair would have better chances of rallying once above 108.95, the immediate resistance level.

Support levels: 108.40 108.05 107.70

Resistance levels: 108.95 109.30 109.65