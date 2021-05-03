USD/JPY Forecast: Poised to move back above 110.00, US ISM/Powell’s speech in focus

USD/JPY gained traction for the third consecutive session and shot to near three-week tops.

Concerns about rising COVID-19 cases in Japan, dovish BoJ continued weighing on the JPY.

Bulls seemed unaffected by a softer tone surrounding the US bond yields and equity markets.

The USD/JPY pair added to last week's strong gains and gained strong follow-through traction for the third consecutive session on Monday. This marked the fifth day of a positive move in the previous six and pushed the pair to near three-week tops during the Asian session. The momentum was primarily sponsored by an extended selloff in the Japanese yen amid worries that the recent surge in COVID-19 cases could hinder Japan's fragile economic recovery. Apart from this, the BoJ's forecast that inflation will not reach the 2% target through early 2023 further acted as a headwind for the safe-haven JPY.

On the other hand, the US dollar was looking to build on last week's goodish rebound from the lowest level since February 26. As investors digested the Fed's dovish message, the USD witnessed some short-covering move and got a strong lift on Friday following the release of mostly upbeat US macro releases. The US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that the annual Core PCE Price Index – the Fed's preferred inflation gauge – accelerated to 1.8% in March from 1.4% previous. Additional details revealed that Personal Income surged surge 21.1%, while Personal Spending increases by 4.2% during the reported month.

Meanwhile, bulls seemed rather unaffected by a softer tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields and Asian equity markets, which tends to benefit the safe-haven JPY. That said, expectations that the Fed will keep interest rates low for a longer period might hold the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets and cap the upside for the major. Hence, the market focus now shifts to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech, due later this Monday. In the meantime, the release of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI, the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment will be looked upon for some trading opportunities around the major.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the ongoing move could be attributed to some technical buying above the 109.15-20 confluence hurdle. The mentioned barrier comprised of 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart and the 50% Fibonacci level of the 110-97-107.48 recent leg down, which should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. Any subsequent strength beyond the 61.8% Fibo. level will set the stage for a further near-term appreciating move. Bulls might then aim back to reclaim the 110.00 psychological mark before eventually pushing the pair further towards the next major hurdle near the 110.65-70 region.

On the flip side, the mentioned confluence resistance breakpoint now seems to protect the immediate downside. Some follow-through selling, leading to a subsequent break below the 109.00 mark might prompt some technical selling and accelerate the fall back towards the 108.80-75 region (38.2% Fibo. level. The pullback could further get extended towards the 23.6% Fibo. level, around the 108.40-30 area, which if broken decisively will negate any near-term positive bias and prompt some technical selling. The pair might then turn vulnerable to break below the 108.00 mark and slide back to test last week’s swing lows, around the 107.50-45 region.