USD/JPY Current price: 104.57
- The Japanese Q3 GDP came in slightly better than anticipated at 5% QoQ.
- The dollar benefited just temporarily from news regarding the Moderna coronavirus vaccine.
- USD/JPY is technically bearish and could retest the monthly low at 103.17.
The USD/JPY pair is finishing the day with modest losses around 104.50, retreating from a daily high of 105.13. The pair enjoyed some substantial demand after the announcement of Moderna about its potential coronavirus vaccine, as the company reported high levels of effectiveness alongside limited side-effects. The pair gave up as quickly as it advanced, as interest for the greenback was quite limited.
Japan published the preliminary estimate of Q3 GDP, which came in better than expected, as the economy grew 5% in the quarter and 21.4% when compared to a year earlier. Also, Industrial Production in the country increased by 3.9% MoM in September, slightly below the expected 4%, while Capacity Utilization in the same period surged 6.4%. The country won’t release macroeconomic data this Tuesday.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair could extend its decline in the upcoming sessions, according to intraday technical readings. The 4-hour chart shows that sellers rejected the advance around the 200 SMA, while the 20 SMA crosses below the larger ones. The pair is currently developing also below a directionless 100 SMA as technical indicators hold within negative levels, lacking directional strength.
Support levels: 104.35 103.95 103.50
Resistance levels: 104.75 105.20 105.65
