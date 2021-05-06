USD/JPY Current price: 109.06
- The BOJ Minutes showed that inflation will likely remain subdued in the next two years.
- US Treasury yields fell to fresh weekly lows, dragging USD/JPY lower.
- USD/JPY is under pressure and may accelerate its slump once below 108.70.
The USD/JPY pair eased within range, bottoming for the day at 108.99 and settling nearby. The dollar eased amid cooling expectations for higher rates in the US, which sent stocks up and US Treasury yields lower. The yield on the 10-year note is ending the day at around 1.55%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average reached fresh all-time highs.
The Bank of Japan published the Minutes of its latest meeting, which brought no surprises. The central bank will maintain its quantitative easing, despite some members expressing concerns about its effects on the financial system in the long run. Also, local news agencies reported that Tokyo's state of emergency due to coronavirus will be extended until the end of May. On Friday, the country will publish the Jibun Bank Services PMI, foreseen at 48.3, and March Labor Cash Earnings.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY is at the risk of extending its decline, according to near-term technical readings. The 4-hour chart shows that it has been unable to advance beyond its 20 and 200 SMA, now below them, as technical indicators entered negative territory. However, indicators lack enough directional strength to confirm additional declines. The pair needs to extend its decline below 108.70 to gain bearish traction and fall further during the upcoming sessions.
Support levels: 108.70 108.25 107.90
Resistance levels: 109.25 109.70 110.10
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
