USD/JPY Current price: 107.60
- Japanese annual inflation stayed at 0.4% in March.
- March US Durable Goods Orders seen down by 11.9%.
- USD/JPY confined to a tight range around 107.70, lacking directional strength.
The USD/JPY pair is finishing the week as it started trading around 107.70. Ever since Monday, the pair has remained confined to a tight 80 pips range, as speculative interest can’t see a change of scenario. The coronavirus pandemic continues to keep most major economies on lockdown, and while there are some countries discussing re-opening, it’s still a long way to go until the world returns to something close to “normal.”
Sentiment seesawed between positive and negative, now on the downside, with global indexes in the red. US government debt yields are marginally lower, with that of the 10-year note at 0.60%. The sour mood was triggered by news indicating that the drug remdesivir had failed to improve patients’ conditions in the first study of its possible usage.
Japan released at the beginning of the day, national inflation data, which rose by 0.4% in the year to March. The country also released the All Industry Activity Index for February which printed -0.6%. The US session will bring March Durable Goods Orders, seen plunging by 11.9%.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair remains stuck around 107.60, flat for the day. The 4-hour chart shows that it retains the neutral stance, as technical indicators continue to hover directionless around their mid-lines, while the pair develops below all of its moving averages. The 20 SMA converges with a Fibonacci resistance, the 38.2% retracement of it’s March advance at 107.70.
Support levels: 107.30 106.95 106.50
Resistance levels: 107.70 108.10 108.50
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.08 amid downbeat data
EUR/USD has stabilized around 1.08, above the lows. The EU Summit failed to agree on a broad package. Gilead's Remdesivir proved inconclusive with curing coronavirus. German IFO Business Climate missed with 74.3 points and US Durable Goods Orders plunged by 14.4%.
GBP/USD stabilizing amid Barnier's comments weak data
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2350, stabilizing. UK Retail Sales dropped by 5.1% in March, worse than expected. Chief EU Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier said no progress has been made in talks.
Crypto market is back on track to the moon
The increasing upward pressure blew the first of the critical resistances in the Bitcoin's path to new highs. The price of the BTC/USD pair reached the border of the bullish scenario, but the first attempt failed, and today it moves between crucial technical levels.
WTI: Bulls face exhaustion near $18 after the staggering recovery rally
WTI (June futures on Nymex) has reversed the intraday gains, now shedding nearly 1.50% to trade near $16 mark. The bulls faced exhaustion at $17.95 after witnessing a whopping 60% increase over the last two trading days.
Gold moves closer to Thursday’s 1-week tops, around $1735 level ahead of US data
Gold built on its steady intraday ascent through the mid-European session and refreshed daily tops, around the $1736 region in the last hour.