USD/JPY Current price: 107.60

Japanese annual inflation stayed at 0.4% in March.

March US Durable Goods Orders seen down by 11.9%.

USD/JPY confined to a tight range around 107.70, lacking directional strength.

The USD/JPY pair is finishing the week as it started trading around 107.70. Ever since Monday, the pair has remained confined to a tight 80 pips range, as speculative interest can’t see a change of scenario. The coronavirus pandemic continues to keep most major economies on lockdown, and while there are some countries discussing re-opening, it’s still a long way to go until the world returns to something close to “normal.”

Sentiment seesawed between positive and negative, now on the downside, with global indexes in the red. US government debt yields are marginally lower, with that of the 10-year note at 0.60%. The sour mood was triggered by news indicating that the drug remdesivir had failed to improve patients’ conditions in the first study of its possible usage.

Japan released at the beginning of the day, national inflation data, which rose by 0.4% in the year to March. The country also released the All Industry Activity Index for February which printed -0.6%. The US session will bring March Durable Goods Orders, seen plunging by 11.9%.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair remains stuck around 107.60, flat for the day. The 4-hour chart shows that it retains the neutral stance, as technical indicators continue to hover directionless around their mid-lines, while the pair develops below all of its moving averages. The 20 SMA converges with a Fibonacci resistance, the 38.2% retracement of it’s March advance at 107.70.

Support levels: 107.30 106.95 106.50

Resistance levels: 107.70 108.10 108.50