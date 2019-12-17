USD/JPY Current Price: 109.47

Market’s mood turned cautious on Brexit and trade deal headlines.

Japan’s Trade Balance seen printing a deficit of ¥-93.6 B in November.

USD/JPY losing strength upward, but bulls not giving up just yet.

The USD/JPY pair is ending the American session with modest intraday losses around 109.45, after another failed attempt to advance beyond 109.72, December monthly high. A fading market’s optimism amid the absence of clarity about the US-China trade deal and mounting concerns about a hard-Brexit limited the upside for the pair. Equities were mostly able to post modest intraday gains, but it seems the financial world has paused ahead of fresh headlines related to the two most relevant market’s motors.

Tepid US data and quiet US Treasury yields kept the pair within familiar ranges. Japan didn’t release relevant data this Tuesday but is scheduled to publish its November Trade Balance early Wednesday, expected to print an adjusted deficit of ¥-93.6 B.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The short-term picture for the USD/JPY pair indicates that the risk has skewed to the downside, although the pair remains far above 108.90, the level that bulls are looking before deciding giving up. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is battling around a bullish 20 SMA, still heading north well above the larger one, while technical indicators eased, the Momentum now hovering around its mid-line and the RSI indicator stabilizing around 58.

Support levels: 109.20 108.90 108.60

Resistance levels: 109.75 110.00 110.40