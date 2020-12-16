USD/JPY Current price: 103.35

US stimulus talks and Brexit negotiations underpin the market’s mood.

The focus now shifts to US Retail Sales and the Federal Reserve decision.

USD/JPY is technically bearish and could accelerate its decline on a break below 103.17.

The American dollar has accelerated its decline across the board, falling to fresh monthly lows against most major rivals. The USD/JPY pair has reached a daily low of 103.25, now trading a handful of pips above this last. Stocks are firmly up, reflecting a positive market mood ahead of the US Federal Reserve announcement.

The upbeat sentiment finds support in US stimulus talks, as House leaders met late Tuesday to discuss government funding and a coronavirus relief package. The government would shut down on Friday if no additional funding is approved, so there’s a good chance that they will clinch an agreement before the weekend. Investors are also optimistic about Brexit talks, although the latest headlines indicate that fisheries are still an obstacle.

The focus now shifts to the US, as the country will publish November Retail Sales, foreseen contracting 0.3%. Later in the day, the US Federal Reserve will unveil its latest monetary policy decision. The central bank will likely maintain its wait-and-see stance but could also hint at additional easing amid the ongoing pandemic situation in the US. The announcement will include fresh economic projections, and any downgrade there may further pressure the greenback.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair has room to extend its decline, trading near this year’s low at 103.17. The 4-hour chart shows that the 20 SMA has extended its decline below the larger ones, now around 103.85. Technical indicators head lower within negative levels, in line with further slides, to be confirmed on a break below the mentioned low.

Support levels: 103.15 102.70 102.20

Resistance levels: 103.50 103.90 104.30