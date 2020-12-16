USD/JPY Current price: 103.35
- US stimulus talks and Brexit negotiations underpin the market’s mood.
- The focus now shifts to US Retail Sales and the Federal Reserve decision.
- USD/JPY is technically bearish and could accelerate its decline on a break below 103.17.
The American dollar has accelerated its decline across the board, falling to fresh monthly lows against most major rivals. The USD/JPY pair has reached a daily low of 103.25, now trading a handful of pips above this last. Stocks are firmly up, reflecting a positive market mood ahead of the US Federal Reserve announcement.
The upbeat sentiment finds support in US stimulus talks, as House leaders met late Tuesday to discuss government funding and a coronavirus relief package. The government would shut down on Friday if no additional funding is approved, so there’s a good chance that they will clinch an agreement before the weekend. Investors are also optimistic about Brexit talks, although the latest headlines indicate that fisheries are still an obstacle.
The focus now shifts to the US, as the country will publish November Retail Sales, foreseen contracting 0.3%. Later in the day, the US Federal Reserve will unveil its latest monetary policy decision. The central bank will likely maintain its wait-and-see stance but could also hint at additional easing amid the ongoing pandemic situation in the US. The announcement will include fresh economic projections, and any downgrade there may further pressure the greenback.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair has room to extend its decline, trading near this year’s low at 103.17. The 4-hour chart shows that the 20 SMA has extended its decline below the larger ones, now around 103.85. Technical indicators head lower within negative levels, in line with further slides, to be confirmed on a break below the mentioned low.
Support levels: 103.15 102.70 102.20
Resistance levels: 103.50 103.90 104.30
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
