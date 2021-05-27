USD/JPY Current price: 109.76
- US President Joe Biden said to announce a $6 trillion budget.
- Higher government bond yields and rallying equities underpinned USD/JPY.
- USD/JPY is bullish near 110.00, further advances likely in the short-term.
The USD/JPY pair soared to 109.91, its highest in almost two months, underpinned by risk appetite combined with higher US government bond yields. The upbeat mood came on a revival of US spending. President Joe Biden was said to propose a $6 trillion budget, to invest in infrastructure, education, health care and more. Meanwhile, Senate Republicans unveiled a counteroffer of $928B infrastructure investment.
Japan will publish early on Friday, May Tokyo inflation figures, with the annual CPI foreseen at -0.8%, and the April Unemployment Rate, expected at 2.7%.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair trades in the 109.70 price zone correcting overbought conditions. From a technical point of view, it has room to extend its advance. The 4-hour chart shows that technical indicators are correcting from extreme readings but remain in overbought levels. The 20 SMA has turned higher, but it is developing between directionless longer ones.
Support levels: 109.30 108.90 108.55
Resistance levels: 110.10 110.45 110.80
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
