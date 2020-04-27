USD/JPY Current Price: 107.26

The Bank of Japan announced unlimited buying of government bonds.

Investors mildly optimistic on hopes economies will soon start gradual re-openings.

USD/JPY is gaining bearish traction, although the positive sentiment offsets declines.

The USD/JPY pair fell to 107.02, bouncing just modestly from the level ahead of the close. The Japanese yen appreciated at the beginning of the week as a better market mood limited demand for the greenback, while the Bank of Japan joined the train of adding more stimulus to the economy. The central bank had a virtual one-day meeting, and policymakers pledged to buy government bonds “without setting an upper limit.” Also, the central bank will increase the amount of corporate bonds and commercial paper that it can purchase while it would also relax rules and expand the type of assets the bank accepts as collateral.

The good performance of global equities and rising Treasury yields kept the downside in check, as investors were mildly optimistic over economic re-openings. Japan will publish this Tuesday the March unemployment rate, seen at 2.5% from 2.4% previously.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is at risk of extending its decline, although declines will likely continue to be offset by a positive market mood. The short-term picture skews the risk to the downside, as, in the 4-hour chart, the pair is below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA gaining downward strength below the larger ones. Technical indicators have settled below their midlines, lacking clear directional strength. A steeper decline could be expected on a break below 106.95, the immediate support.

Support levels: 106.95 106.50 106.10

Resistance levels: 107.30 107.70 108.10