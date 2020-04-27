USD/JPY Current Price: 107.26
- The Bank of Japan announced unlimited buying of government bonds.
- Investors mildly optimistic on hopes economies will soon start gradual re-openings.
- USD/JPY is gaining bearish traction, although the positive sentiment offsets declines.
The USD/JPY pair fell to 107.02, bouncing just modestly from the level ahead of the close. The Japanese yen appreciated at the beginning of the week as a better market mood limited demand for the greenback, while the Bank of Japan joined the train of adding more stimulus to the economy. The central bank had a virtual one-day meeting, and policymakers pledged to buy government bonds “without setting an upper limit.” Also, the central bank will increase the amount of corporate bonds and commercial paper that it can purchase while it would also relax rules and expand the type of assets the bank accepts as collateral.
The good performance of global equities and rising Treasury yields kept the downside in check, as investors were mildly optimistic over economic re-openings. Japan will publish this Tuesday the March unemployment rate, seen at 2.5% from 2.4% previously.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is at risk of extending its decline, although declines will likely continue to be offset by a positive market mood. The short-term picture skews the risk to the downside, as, in the 4-hour chart, the pair is below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA gaining downward strength below the larger ones. Technical indicators have settled below their midlines, lacking clear directional strength. A steeper decline could be expected on a break below 106.95, the immediate support.
Support levels: 106.95 106.50 106.10
Resistance levels: 107.30 107.70 108.10
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trims daily gains nears 1.0800
The greenback is firmer against its European rivals, with investors focused on economic re-openings. Critical events later this week likely to keep majors within familiar levels.
GBP/USD consolidates gains as PM Johnson returns
GBP/USD has risen to above 1.24, off the peal but higher on the day. UK PM Johnson returns to work and may announce an easing of some of the lockdown measures as COVID-19 cases are on the decline.
Cryptocurrencies: No hint of who is going to break first
Market sentiment improves by 40% but remains in a fear zone. Ether and Bitcoin continue the fight for dominance in the cryptocurrency segment. Bitcoin halving and the migration of the Ethereum network to version 2.0 will set off a revolution in the crypto mining industry.
WTI drops below $13 on storage concerns
After posting strong recovery gains in the second half of the previous week, crude oil prices started the new week on the back foot amid concerns over global oil storage capacity reaching its limits.
Gold continues to trade in narrow range near $1,720
The XAU/USD pair gained 2.73% last week and registered its highest weekly close since September of 2012 at $1,729. With the market sentiment turning positive on Monday, the precious metal struggled to preserve its strength and the pair staged a technical correction.