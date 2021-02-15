USD/JPY Current price: 105.32

Japan’s Q4 Gross Domestic Product came in at 3%, beating the market’s expectations.

Substantial gains in European indexes and US stocks’ futures underpin USD/JPY.

USD/JPY is technically bullish and poised to challenge this month high at 105.76.

The USD/JPY pair advanced to 105.41 on the back of a positive market’s mood exacerbated by thin volumes, holding on to most of its intraday gains at the end of the day. The dollar was generally weak but against the Japanese yen, with the pair underpinned by the positive tone of European indexes and raising US futures.

Japanese data was mostly encouraging. The country published the preliminary estimate of its Q4 Gross Domestic Product. According to the official report, the economy grew 3% in the three months to December, beating the 2.3% expected. The annual growth hit 12.7%, also better than anticipated. Japan will release January trade figures and December Machinery Orders on Tuesday.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair trades around 105.30, just above the 23.6% retracement of its latest daily advance, which exposes this January high at 105.76. In the 4-hour chart, technical indicators have retreated from intraday highs but remain well above their midlines, as the pair develops above bullish moving averages. The pair has room to re-test this month’s high at 106.76 and even break above it, should the current market’s optimism persist.

Support levels: 104.95 104.70 104.40

Resistance levels: 105.40 105.80 106.10