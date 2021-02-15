USD/JPY Current price: 105.32
- Japan’s Q4 Gross Domestic Product came in at 3%, beating the market’s expectations.
- Substantial gains in European indexes and US stocks’ futures underpin USD/JPY.
- USD/JPY is technically bullish and poised to challenge this month high at 105.76.
The USD/JPY pair advanced to 105.41 on the back of a positive market’s mood exacerbated by thin volumes, holding on to most of its intraday gains at the end of the day. The dollar was generally weak but against the Japanese yen, with the pair underpinned by the positive tone of European indexes and raising US futures.
Japanese data was mostly encouraging. The country published the preliminary estimate of its Q4 Gross Domestic Product. According to the official report, the economy grew 3% in the three months to December, beating the 2.3% expected. The annual growth hit 12.7%, also better than anticipated. Japan will release January trade figures and December Machinery Orders on Tuesday.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair trades around 105.30, just above the 23.6% retracement of its latest daily advance, which exposes this January high at 105.76. In the 4-hour chart, technical indicators have retreated from intraday highs but remain well above their midlines, as the pair develops above bullish moving averages. The pair has room to re-test this month’s high at 106.76 and even break above it, should the current market’s optimism persist.
Support levels: 104.95 104.70 104.40
Resistance levels: 105.40 105.80 106.10
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
