USD/JPY Forecast: Poised to challenge ascending channel resistance, near 111.60-65 area

- A combination of factors pushed USD/JPY to 15-month tops, above the 111.00 mark on Wednesday.
- Hawkish Fed expectations, upbeat ADP report underpinned the USD and remained supportive.
- Bulls took a brief pause on Thursday as the focus remains on the closely watched US jobs report.
The Japanese yen turned out to be the worst-performing currency on Wednesday, allowing the USD/JPY pair to snap four consecutive days of the losing streak and climb back above the 111.00 mark. The underlying bullish sentiment in the financial markets – despite worries about the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus – continued undermining the safe-haven JPY. This, along with a strong pickup in the US dollar demand further contributed to the pair's intraday rally of over 70 pips from levels just below mid-110.00s.
In fact, the key USD index posted its biggest monthly rise since November 2016 and remained well supported by the Fed's surprise hawkish shift. It is worth recalling that policymakers brought forward the timetable for the first post-pandemic interest rate hikes and signalled two rate hikes by the end of 2023 at the end of June policy meeting. The already stronger greenback got an additional boost following the release of a stronger ADP report, which, to a larger extent, helped offset a sharp decline in the US Treasury bond yields.
The monthly data published by the Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Research Institute on Wednesday revealed that the US private-sector employers added 692K jobs in June. This marked a notable deceleration from May's downwardly revised reading of 886K (978K reported previously) but was better than the market expectations for 600K. This, along with hawkish comments by Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan, cemented market expectations over the potential for an early move by the US central bank to rein in its highly accommodative monetary policy.
In an interview with Bloomberg TV on Wednesday, Kaplan noted that they are seeing a broadening of price pressures and would prefer to taper sooner than the end of the year because of questions about efficacy, side effects. Apart from this, end-of-month/quarter flows acted as a tailwind for the USD and pushed the USD/JPY pair to 15-month tops. That said, upbeat Japanese manufacturing data kept a lid on any further gains for the major and led to consolidative price action, above the 111.00 mark, through the Asian session on Thursday.
Japan Tankan Manufacturing Index rose to 14 in Q2, marking the best level since 2018 and the fourth straight quarter of improvement. Adding to this, the Markit Japan PMI Manufacturing was revised higher to 52.4 in June from 51.5 flash reading. Moreover, confidence about the outlook reached the highest level since the series began in July 2012 amid hopes of an end to the pandemic. This, in turn, extended some support to the JPY and capped gains for the major.
Investors also seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets, rather preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of Friday's release of the US monthly jobs data – popularly known as NFP. The closely watched report will influence the Fed's policy outlook and play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics in the near term. This should assist investors to determine the next leg of a directional move for the USD/JPY pair.
In the meantime, Thursday's US economic docket – highlighting the release of ISM Manufacturing PMI – might provide some impetus later during the early North American session. Apart from this, the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment will be looked upon to grab some meaningful trading opportunities.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the overnight strong move up and a sustained strength above the 111.00 mark favours bullish traders. Given that technical indicators on the daily chart are holding comfortably in the positive territory and are still far from being in the overbought zone, the pair seems all set to build on the momentum. Hence, some follow-through strength towards challenging the top boundary of over two-month-old ascending trend-channel, currently near the 111.60-65 region, remains a distinct possibility. A convincing breakthrough will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and set the stage for a further near-term appreciating move.
On the flip side, the 110.70 area now seems to protect the immediate downside. This is followed by the weekly swing lows, around the 110.40 region and the ascending channel support near the key 110.00 psychological mark. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels will negate the near-term constructive outlook and prompt some aggressive technical selling. The next relevant support is pegged near the 50-day SMA, around the 109.50 region, below which the pair seems all set to slide further towards testing sub-109.00 levels.
