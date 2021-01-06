USD/JPY Current price: 102.81
- Risk appetite barely enough to prevent USD/JPY from collapsing.
- US Treasury yields on the run, at their highest since last March.
- USD/JPY is bouncing from daily lows but still at risk of falling.
The USD/JPY pair consolidates losses below the 103.00 figure, having extended its weekly decline to 102.58 earlier in the day. The main theme today is the Georgia Senate election. So far, its seems Democrats have won the two additional seats needed to take control of Senate. The news is boosting risk-appetite, but in the case of USD/JPY, it´s barely enough to prevent a steeper decline.
US Treasury yields are on the rise, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note just above 1.00%, its highest since the pandemic chaos unwound in March 2020. European indexes opened in the green and hold on to gains, although there are no fireworks in stocks’ markets. Wall Street is also up ahead of the opening, although the three major indexes trade below their weekly opening.
Japanese data released this Wednesday was mixed, as the Jibun Bank Services PMI beat expectations in December, printing at 47.7, although below the previous estimate of 47.8. The Consumer Confidence Index in the country contracted to 31.8 in December, missing the market’s forecast of 38.5. The US will publish today the December ADP survey on private job creation, foreseen at 88K down from 307K in the previous month.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair trades the 102.80 price zone, finding mild support in risk-on flows. The pair has a limited bullish scope in the near-term, as the 4-hour chart shows that it remains well below a bearish 20 SMA, which maintains its bearish slope below the longer ones. Technical indicators have recovered from daily lows, but remain within negative levels. The pair could extend its recovery on a break above 103.10, the immediate resistance level, but chances of a steeper advance are quite limited.
Support levels: 102.70 102.30 101.95
Resistance levels: 103.10 103.50 103.90
