USD/JPY Forecast: Persistent bearish risk

Persistent bearish risk. The USD/JPY pair saw a short-lived recovery during the past Asian session, flirting with the 114.00 figure after the BOJ 's monetary policy meeting. The Central Bank kept its policies unchanged, and modestly upgraded its GDP outlook for the upcoming fiscal year, from 1.3% to 1.5%, whilst the inflation forecast for the same period remained unchanged at 1.5%. The pair however, retreated to post a fresh weekly low of 113.16, fueled by dollar's weakness. Now hovering around 113.45, the downward strength eased according to the 1 hour chart, but the risk remains towards the downside, as the price remains below the 100 and 200 SMAs, whilst technical indicators turned modestly higher, but remain within negative territory. In the 4 hours chart, technical readings present a clearly bearish stance, with the 100 SMA extending its slide below the 114.00 level, and indicators maintaining bearish slopes near oversold readings. The pair bottomed around 112.50 the past two weeks, with a break below the level confirming the dominant trend and opening doors for a continued decline down to the 110.00 region.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.