USD/JPY Current price: 110.57
- US Treasury yields advanced, with that on the 10-year note surging to 1.349%.
- Japanese June Trade Balance posted a surplus of ¥648.5 billion, beating expectations.
- USD/JPY could correct lower before resuming its advance.
The USD/JPY pair advanced to an almost one-month high of 110.59, trading nearby as the day comes to an end. The greenback retained its strength while Wall Street advanced, the latter fueled by news indicating a fresh financial injection in the US, coming from the government. Additionally, US Treasury yields advanced, with that on the 10-year note surging to 1.349% and further supporting the pair.
Japan published the June Trade Balance, which posted a surplus of ¥648.5 billion, much better than the previous ¥2 billion. However, the July ECO Watchers Survey Outlook missed expectations by contracting to 48.4 from 52.4, while the Current figure printed at 48.4 from 47.6 previously. The country will publish July Machine Tool Orders early Wednesday, previously up by 96.6% YoY. However, the focus will be on US July inflation data to be out later in the day.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair holds on to intraday gains and has room to extend its advance, although it may correct lower in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that it keeps developing above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA about to cross beyond the 200 SMA. The RSI indicator consolidates within overbought levels as the Momentum eases within positive levels, suggesting decreasing buying interest.
Support levels: 110.35 109.95 109.50
Resistance levels: 110.80 111.25 111.60
