USD/JPY Current price: 109.61
- Stocks are under strong selling pressure after the Fed hinted at tapering.
- US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended August 13 are foreseen at 363K.
- USD/JPY is at risk of resuming its decline, trading near the 109.50 support level.
Risk-off sent the USD/JPY pair down to 109.48, from where the pair is currently bouncing. The Minutes of the latest US Federal Reserve meeting showed that tapering talks accelerated, spooking investors away from high-yielding assets. Stocks plunged while government bonds surged, with the obvious result of lower yields.
The Japanese macroeconomic calendar has been quite light, as the country published foreign investment figures. The US will publish Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended August 13, foreseen at 363K and the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey, expected in August as 23 from 21.9 previously.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair trades at around 109.60 and could extend its decline in the near term. The 4-hour chart shows that it quickly retreated below bearish 100 and 200 SMAs, while the price is currently battling a flat 20 SMA. The Momentum indicator heads lower within positive levels, while the RSI indicator stands at 45, skewing the risk to the downside. The pair could resume its decline on a break below 109.50, the immediate support level.
Support levels: 109.50 109.05 108.60
Resistance levels: 109.95 110.35 110.80
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured near 9-month lows after Fed minutes
EUR/USD remains under pressure below 1.17, trading at the lowest since November 2020. The dollar is gaining ground after the Fed\s meeting minutes signaled tapering of its bond-buying scheme is on the agenda. US jobless claims are awaited.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.37 on dollar strength
GBP/USD has extended its falls below 1.37, hitting a four-week low. after the Fed's minutes pointed to tapering. Worries that the BOE may have to delay tightening due to low inflation and rising covid cases are weighing on sterling.
XAU/USD faces a wall of resistances on its way to $1800
Gold price rebounds from the Fed minutes-led sell-off to $1775. Risk-off mood weighs heavily on US yields, which drag the dollar lower. Downside potential for XAU/USD seems limited amid COVID-19 woes.
BTC retraces temporarily, taking major altcoins with it
Bitcoin price has slid deep into the newly formed demand zone where it is searching out stable ground for a trend reversal. This move has pushed many but not all altcoins into a momentary downtrend. Investors can expect this descent to transform into an upswing soon.
Tesla pops as everything else drops
Tesla stock finally catches a bid and rallied strongly on Wednesday. The stock had been suffering after some negative news stories. TSLA rallies despite the equity market falling on taper talk.