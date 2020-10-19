USD/JPY Current price: 105.42
- Japan’s trade surplus surged to ¥675 B in September, missing the market’s expectations.
- The pair ignored equities’ behavior and continued to trade alongside yields.
- USD/JPY remains confined to its usual range without directional clues.
The USD/JPY has continued to hover around the 105.40 price zone, unable to attract investors. The pair was indifferent to the broad dollar’s weakness and stocks’ behavior, instead stuck alongside government bond yields. The markets were cautious over US stimulus talks, also concerned about a continued increase in coronavirus cases worldwide, which led to new restrictive measures as the cold season reaches the North Hemisphere.
Japan published during Asian trading hours the September Merchandise Trade Balance Total, which posted a surplus ¥675 B, below the expected ¥989.8 B but above the previous ¥248.6 B. Imports decreased by 17.2%, while exports were down by 4.9%. The country won’t publish relevant data this Tuesday.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is technically neutral, as it has been hovering around the current level for over two weeks. In the 4-hour chart, it’s above the 20 SMA but below the larger ones, which converge around 105.55. Technical indicators have posted modest advances within positive levels, but are still close to their midlines. The range is defined by 105.00 to the downside and 105.80 to the upside. The pair needs to clear one of those two levels to find some directional strength.
Support levels: 105.00 104.65 104.20
Resistance levels: 105.80 106.25 106.60
