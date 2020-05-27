USD/JPY Current Price: 107.70

The Japanese macroeconomic calendar has little to offer these days.

Sentiment fluctuates between fears and hopes, US-China tensions weighed.

USD/JPY is still unable to attract speculative interest.

The USD/JPY pair seesawed within familiar levels, still unable to find certain directional strength. The pair is trading in the 107.70 price zone, stuck for an eighth consecutive day. Once again, it met sellers ahead of the 108.00 figure, as the market´s sentiment fluctuated between hopes and fears. Tensions between the US and China spurred demand for safe-haven assets, with government bond yields easing as the US government announced it’s studying sanctions on China after the country imposed security laws on Hong Kong. Japan’s macroeconomic calendar had nothing to offer on Wednesday and would remain the same this Thursday.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair has settled above its 20 SMA in its 4-hour chart, but it has been seesawing around it ever since the week started. The fact that it held above the larger ones skews the risk modestly to the upside. Technical indicators, in the meantime, are now developing within neutral levels, the Momentum flat and the RSI heading south at around 51. The bullish potential would increase on a break above 108.10, while bears will lead if the pair breaks below 106.90.

Support levels: 107.30 106.90 106.65

Resistance levels: 108.10 108.45 108.80