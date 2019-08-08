USD/JPY forecast: Not out of the woods yet, bias remains tilted in favour of bearish traders

- Trade concerns and a slowing global economy continue to benefit the JPY’s safe-haven status.
- Bulls seemed unimpressed by a solid rebound in the US bond yields, improving risk sentiment.
The USD/JPY pair failed to capitalize on the overnight strong rebound of around 75-80 pips from fresh multi-month lows and traded with a mild negative bias through the mid-European session on Thursday. The intraday downtick came after the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) on Thursday set the official reference rate for the Chinese currency at the weakest level since 2008 - above the closely-watched 7.0 barrier against the USD, albeit improving global risk sentiment dented the Japanese Yen's safe-haven status and helped limit the downside, at least for the time being.
Improving risk sentiment helped limit the downside
The recent comments from Chinese officials suggest that they want to stabilize their currency, which coupled with a series of surprise rate cuts by central-bank in New Zealand and India encouraged investors to buy riskier assets. This was evident from a positive trading mood around equity markets and reinforced by a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields. Bulls, however, seemed rather unimpressed rather took cues from a subdued US Dollar demand.
Adding to this, growing concerns of a full-blown trade war between the world's two largest economies and its impact on the global economic growth might continue to benefit traditional safe-haven currencies - including the Japanese Yen, and keep a lid on any meaningful recovery in absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the US on Thursday.
Short-term technical outlook
Given that the pair has struggled to register any meaningful recovery, the technical set-up remains in favour of bearish traders. Moreover, the fact that the pair remains below its important moving averages - 100 & 200-hour SMAs - further reinforces the negative outlook. Hence, any attempted recovery might still be seen as a selling opportunity and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly.
Meanwhile, immediate support is pegged near mid-105.00s (multi-month lows), which if broken will set the stage for an extension of the downward trajectory further towards challenging the key 105.00 psychological mark en-route early-January swing lows - around the 104.70 region. On the flip side, immediate resistance awaits near the 106.50 region, above which the pair is likely to extend the recovery but seems more likely to confront some fresh supply near the 107.00 handle - nearing weekly tops set on Tuesday.
