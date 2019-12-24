USD/JPY Current price: 109.40

The US will publish the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index, seen bouncing in December.

USD/JPY frozen between 108.90 and 109.70, unlikely to leave such range in the next days.

The USD/JPY pair is stuck around 109.40, not even able to react to BOJ’s Meeting Minutes, which anyway didn’t provide surprises. Japanese policymakers reaffirmed they are willing to take additional easing measures if the momentum toward achieving price stability would be lost, adding that chances of that happening are quite a few. The document showed that the downside risks from abroad remained significant.

Most markets are closed amid the Christmas Holiday, although the US will have a shortened activity session. The country will release the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for December, foreseen at 9 from -1 in the previous month.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is offering a neutral-to-bearish stance, as, in the 4-hour chart, it is hovering around a bearish 20 SMA, unable to move far away from the moving average, while technical indicators head nowhere around their midlines. The pair will likely remain muted at around the current level, with the extremes of the range at 108.90 and 109.70 likely to hold in the next few days.

Support levels: 109.20 108.90 108.60

Resistance levels 109.70 110.00 110.40