USD/JPY Current Price: 107.33
- The poor performance of global equities ended up backing a dollar’s recovery.
- Japan’s macroeconomic calendar to remain empty at the end of the week.
- USD/JPY pressures daily highs but remains within familiar levels.
Rising demand for the greenback has helped to lift USD/JPY at the end of the day, with the pair heading into the Asian session trading near a daily high of 107.38. Trading remained dull around the pair, still confined to familiar levels. The pair started the day falling sub-107.00, dragged lower by the poor performance of Asian equities, which extended into the next two sessions. The greenback reacted late to the sour mood, as it was only able to attract investors late in the American session.
Japan didn’t publish relevant macroeconomic data early on Thursday, and the calendar will remain empty in the country this Friday.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair maintains its neutral stance, as, in the 4-hour chart, the pair continues to hover around directionless moving averages, all of them confined to a 30 pips’ range. The 200 SMA stands flat around 107.50, and the pair has been unable to surpass it ever since the week started. Technical indicators advanced, with the RSI heading higher within positive levels, but the Momentum stuck around its midline. Nevertheless and given the sour market mood, chances of further gains seem quite limited for this Friday.
Support levels: 106.95 106.60 106.20
Resistance levels: 107.50 107.90 108.30
