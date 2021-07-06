Now trading around 110.60, the USD/JPY pair is technically bearish in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair extended its slide below a bearish 20 SMA, while it is currently struggling to hold above its 100 SMA. The Momentum bounces from near oversold readings, while the RSI consolidates around 36, suggesting limited buying interest and further slides ahead, mainly on a break below the 110.35 support level.

Japanese data released at the beginning of the day beat expectations, although it had a limited impact on the pair. Labor Cash Earnings rose 1.9% YoY in May, while Overall Household Spending in the same period increased 11.6%. This Wednesday, the country will publish the preliminary estimate of the May Leading Economic Index, foreseen at 103.5, and the Coincident Index for the same month, expected at 95.1.

The USD/JPY pair fell to 110.51, bouncing modestly from the level ahead of the daily close. Wall Street plummeted after the long weekend, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average shedding over 300 points. Additionally, US Treasury yields edged sharply lower, with the yield on the 10-year note down to 1.35%, its lowest in nearly a month. The slides were triggered by softer-than-anticipated US macroeconomic figures, which suggest slowing economic growth.

