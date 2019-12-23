USD/JPY Current price: 109.40
- US Durable Goods Orders seen up in November, core reading, however, expected to slide.
- USD/JPY trapped within familiar levels, downside limited by 108.90.
The USD/JPY pair seesawed at the weekly opening, hitting a daily high of 109.53, then falling to 109.33, and now trading near this last. Little is to be expected this week with the Christmas holiday in the way. Activity is expected to decrease during the upcoming American session, after the release of US Durable Goods Orders, foreseen up by 1.5% in the month, while the October figure was downwardly revised to 0.5% from 0.6%. The core reading, Non-defense Capital Goods Orders ex Aircraft, however, are seen down by 0.3% following a 1.1% advance in the previous month.
Japanese data released overnight failed to impress, as the All Industry Activity Index fell by 4.3% in October, missing the market’s expectation of a 0.2% advance. The October Leading Index was downwardly revised to 91.6 while the Coincident Index for the same month was revised higher to 95.3.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair retains a neutral-to-bullish stance in the short-term, as, in the 4-hour chart, technical indicators hold below their midlines lacking directional strength, while developing below a bearish 20 SMA. This last capped advances ever since the day started. The larger moving averages, in the meantime, stand pat below the current level. Chances of a steeper decline will increase on a break below 108.90, a critical support level.
Support levels: 109.20 108.90 108.60
Resistance levels 109.70 110.00 110.40
