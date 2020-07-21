USD/JPY Current price: 107.26
- Japanese inflation came in slightly better than anticipated in June, deflationary pressures remain.
- Market players are generally optimistic after EU leaders agreed on a recovery fund.
- USD/JPY continues to trade within familiar levels but has more chances of finally falling.
Financial markets are on risk-on mode this Tuesday, which in turn, pushes the greenback lower across the board. The USD/JPY pair, however, continues to trade lifeless within familiar levels, just above the 107.00 level. The upbeat mood is a mixture of stabilizing coronavirus cases in the US, and news indicating that EU leaders finally agreed on a recovery fund after four days of discussions.
Japan published overnight the June National CPI which came in at 0.1%, better than the 0% expected. The core reading, which excludes fresh food prices, came in flat at 0%, better than the -0.1% expected. The US, on the other hand, will publish the Chicago Fed National Activity Index, foreseen in June at 3.24 from 2.61 in the previous month.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is trading at around 107.25, still neutral. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is contained between directionless moving averages, while technical indicators remain flat around their midlines. The moving averages are within a 20 pips’ range, in line with the lack of action around the pair. Bigger time-frames indicate that the bullish potential remains limited, as selling interest continues to reject advances around a mild bearish 100 DMA.
Support levels: 106.95 106.60 106.20
Resistance levels: 107.55 107.90 108.25
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases to around 1.1450 after EU seals recovery deal
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1450, off the highs, in a "buy the rumor, sell the fact" response to the EU announcing a €750 billion recovery fund. The spread between Italian and German spreads is back to February's levels. Coronavirus developments are eyed.
Gold jumps to fresh multi-year tops, beyond $1820 level
Gold gained some follow-through traction for the third consecutive session on Tuesday. Prospects of move stimulus from the US and Eurozone benefitted the non-yielding metal. The technical set-up favours bulls, albeit warrant some caution before placing fresh bets.
GBP/USD drops back below 1.2700 amid Brexit, UK-Sino tensions
GBP/USD is off the six-week highs and back under 1.2700, as souring UK-Sino relations and Brexit uncertainty continue to weigh on the pound. The downside, however, remains cushioned amid the upbeat market mood-led broad US dollar weakness.
Forex Today: EUR/USD sells the fact, Gold looking strong, Trump's coronavirus briefs make comeback
Markets are moderately higher after a positive day on Monday, encouraged by EU leaders' agreement on a recovery fund and no new records in US coronavirus cases. President Donald Trump returns to the stump and several economic figures are of interest.
WTI rallies over 2% to tap on $42, strongest since Marc
WTI (futures on Nymex) is witnessing its biggest daily rise in over a month, as bulls briefly conquer the 42 level to hit the highest level since March.