USD/JPY Current price: 107.26

Japanese inflation came in slightly better than anticipated in June, deflationary pressures remain.

Market players are generally optimistic after EU leaders agreed on a recovery fund.

USD/JPY continues to trade within familiar levels but has more chances of finally falling.

Financial markets are on risk-on mode this Tuesday, which in turn, pushes the greenback lower across the board. The USD/JPY pair, however, continues to trade lifeless within familiar levels, just above the 107.00 level. The upbeat mood is a mixture of stabilizing coronavirus cases in the US, and news indicating that EU leaders finally agreed on a recovery fund after four days of discussions.

Japan published overnight the June National CPI which came in at 0.1%, better than the 0% expected. The core reading, which excludes fresh food prices, came in flat at 0%, better than the -0.1% expected. The US, on the other hand, will publish the Chicago Fed National Activity Index, foreseen in June at 3.24 from 2.61 in the previous month.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is trading at around 107.25, still neutral. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is contained between directionless moving averages, while technical indicators remain flat around their midlines. The moving averages are within a 20 pips’ range, in line with the lack of action around the pair. Bigger time-frames indicate that the bullish potential remains limited, as selling interest continues to reject advances around a mild bearish 100 DMA.

Support levels: 106.95 106.60 106.20

Resistance levels: 107.55 107.90 108.25