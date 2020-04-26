USD/JPY Current Price: 107.49

Equities and government bond yields ended the week down, weighing on the pair.

USD/JPY held inside a well-limited range throughout the week.

The USD/JPY pair finished the week as it started around the 107.50 price zone, amid continued uncertainty related to the coronavirus crisis. Thought the week, news headlines triggered opposed spikes in risk-related sentiment, but the pair was unable to react to those, but instead remained depressed as there’s no foreseeable end at sight to the pandemic. On Friday, Japan released national inflation data, which rose by 0.4% in the year to March. The country also released the All Industry Activity Index for February which printed -0.6%.

Meanwhile, US Treasury yields closed the week in the red as well as most global indexes, a sign that the risk-related sentiment remains sour. Japan won’t release macroeconomic data this Monday.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair offers a bearish stance in its daily chart, as it settled below all of its moving averages, which anyway lack directional strength. Technical indicators, in the meantime, head lower with uneven strength within negative levels. In the shorter-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the pair is neutral-to-bearish, also developing below moving averages and with technical indicators hovering within neutral levels with modest downward slopes.

Support levels: 107.30 106.95 106.50

Resistance levels: 107.70 108.10 108.50