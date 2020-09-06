USD/JPY Current price: 106.24

US Treasury yields jumped with US employment data, underpinning the pair.

Japan’s preliminary July Leading Economic Index is seen recovering to 84.6 from 84.4.

USD/JPY unable to attract investors, but could turn bullish once above 106.70.

The USD/JPY pair closed Friday little changed at 106.24, up weekly basis after falling in the previous two. The pair, however, lacked follow-through. The main lead for the pair were Treasury yields, which started the day on a down note, amid a dominant negative sentiment, but later surged on the back of encouraging US employment data. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note bottomed at 0.63% on Friday, to close the week at 0.72%. The sour tone of Wall Street put a cap to the pair’s rally at the end of the week.

Over the weekend, Yoshihide Suga, the favorite to replace Shinzo Abe, said in an interview that he "highly appreciates" the massive quantitative easing program from the BOJ, supporting Kuroda. Japan will publish this Monday the preliminary estimate of the Leading Economic Index for July, seen recovering to 84.6 from 84.4. The Coincident Index for the same period is expected at 79 from 76.6.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is neutral-to-bearish according to the daily chart, as the pair is developing around a flat 20 DMA, but below mildly bearish 100 and 200 DMA. Technical indicators, in the mentioned time-frame, are hovering around their midlines, lacking directional strength. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is holding above all of its moving averages, which anyway remain confined to a tight range, while technical indicators remain flat just above their midlines, reflecting little interest around the pair. Bulls could have better chances on a break above 106.70.

Support levels: 105.90 105.50 105.10

Resistance levels: 106.35 106.70 107.10