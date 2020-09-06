USD/JPY Current price: 106.24
- US Treasury yields jumped with US employment data, underpinning the pair.
- Japan’s preliminary July Leading Economic Index is seen recovering to 84.6 from 84.4.
- USD/JPY unable to attract investors, but could turn bullish once above 106.70.
The USD/JPY pair closed Friday little changed at 106.24, up weekly basis after falling in the previous two. The pair, however, lacked follow-through. The main lead for the pair were Treasury yields, which started the day on a down note, amid a dominant negative sentiment, but later surged on the back of encouraging US employment data. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note bottomed at 0.63% on Friday, to close the week at 0.72%. The sour tone of Wall Street put a cap to the pair’s rally at the end of the week.
Over the weekend, Yoshihide Suga, the favorite to replace Shinzo Abe, said in an interview that he "highly appreciates" the massive quantitative easing program from the BOJ, supporting Kuroda. Japan will publish this Monday the preliminary estimate of the Leading Economic Index for July, seen recovering to 84.6 from 84.4. The Coincident Index for the same period is expected at 79 from 76.6.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is neutral-to-bearish according to the daily chart, as the pair is developing around a flat 20 DMA, but below mildly bearish 100 and 200 DMA. Technical indicators, in the mentioned time-frame, are hovering around their midlines, lacking directional strength. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is holding above all of its moving averages, which anyway remain confined to a tight range, while technical indicators remain flat just above their midlines, reflecting little interest around the pair. Bulls could have better chances on a break above 106.70.
Support levels: 105.90 105.50 105.10
Resistance levels: 106.35 106.70 107.10
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD drops below 1.3200 as no-deal Brexit fears intensify
GBP/USD stalls its bounce and drops back below 1.3200. The cable remains heavily offered amid intensifying no-deal Brexit fears. Also, weighing on the pair could be the US dollar’s sustained run-up and a lack of major data/events due on the cards.
EUR/USD holds steady below 1.1850 amid quiet trading
EUR/USD keeps its range trade intact below mid-1.1800 after disappointing German data and upbeat Eurozone Sentix. The US dollar holds the upside in the aftermath of NFP jobs report, amid holiday-thinned light trading.
XAU/USD on the defensive below $1930 level
Gold struggled to capitalize on its early uptick amid a goodish pickup in the USD demand. The downside seems limited on the back of concerns about the global economic recovery.
These are the price targets for the ongoing crypto sell-off
After months of continuous rise, selling finally arrived to the market. The sustained upward trend meant that there was a risk of overheating, and we can see this clearly in ETH, which now pays the highest gain among the Top 3 club members.
WTI: Fails to keep bounce off $38.80 as sellers turn most bearish since late-April
WTI takes a U-turn from $39.78 as 100-day EMA probes pullback moves. MACD histogram marks the strongest bearish signal since April 28. Sustained trading below 200-day, 100-day EMA keeps sellers hopeful.