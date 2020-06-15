USD/JPY Current price: 107.29
- Resurgent coronavirus contagions in the US and China spurred risk-aversion.
- The US NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for June is foreseen at -27.5.
- USD/JPY unable to extend gains beyond a Fibonacci resistance level.
The USD/JPY pair is trading around 107.30, unchanged daily basis. Risk-aversion led the way throughout the Asian session amid fears related to a second wave of coronavirus contagions. Not only are cases on the rise in some US states, but also Beijing reported it had put ten cities under strict lockdown. European indexes opened in the red, but trimmed most of their intraday losses, helping USD/JPY recover from a daily low of 106.99.
The macroeconomic calendar is light this Monday, which means that sentiment will remain as the main market motor. Earlier in the day, Japan released the April Tertiary Industry Index, which came in at -6.0% from -4.2% in the previous month. The US will publish the NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for June, foreseen at -27.5 from -48.5 in the previous month.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is hovering around the 23.6% retracement of its latest daily slide, measured between 109.84 and 106.56. From a technical point of view, and according to the 4-hour chart, the pair is neutral. In the mentioned time-frame, technical indicators have lost directional strength around their midlines, with the RSI still in the red. Meanwhile, the pair is developing below its 100 and 200 SMA, and a handful of pips above a mildly bearish 20 SMA. The risk will turn to the downside on a break below 106.95, while bulls could regain control on a break above 107.80, the 38.2% retracement of the mentioned decline.
Support levels: 106.95 106.60 106.25
Resistance levels: 107.80 108.20 108.50
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
