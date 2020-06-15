USD/JPY Current price: 107.29

Resurgent coronavirus contagions in the US and China spurred risk-aversion.

The US NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for June is foreseen at -27.5.

USD/JPY unable to extend gains beyond a Fibonacci resistance level.

The USD/JPY pair is trading around 107.30, unchanged daily basis. Risk-aversion led the way throughout the Asian session amid fears related to a second wave of coronavirus contagions. Not only are cases on the rise in some US states, but also Beijing reported it had put ten cities under strict lockdown. European indexes opened in the red, but trimmed most of their intraday losses, helping USD/JPY recover from a daily low of 106.99.

The macroeconomic calendar is light this Monday, which means that sentiment will remain as the main market motor. Earlier in the day, Japan released the April Tertiary Industry Index, which came in at -6.0% from -4.2% in the previous month. The US will publish the NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for June, foreseen at -27.5 from -48.5 in the previous month.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is hovering around the 23.6% retracement of its latest daily slide, measured between 109.84 and 106.56. From a technical point of view, and according to the 4-hour chart, the pair is neutral. In the mentioned time-frame, technical indicators have lost directional strength around their midlines, with the RSI still in the red. Meanwhile, the pair is developing below its 100 and 200 SMA, and a handful of pips above a mildly bearish 20 SMA. The risk will turn to the downside on a break below 106.95, while bulls could regain control on a break above 107.80, the 38.2% retracement of the mentioned decline.

Support levels: 106.95 106.60 106.25

Resistance levels: 107.80 108.20 108.50