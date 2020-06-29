USD/JPY Current price: 107.20
- Japanese Retail Sales collapsed in May, missing the market’s expectations.
- The number of new coronavirus cases continues to rise in the US, threatening an economic comeback.
- USD/JPY technically neutral in the short-term, could rally once above 107.50.
The USD/JPY pair trades around 107.20, not far from where it settled last Friday. Major pairs are seesawing within familiar levels, ahead of a data-packed week and while trying to assess the latest coronavirus developments. Concerns remain on whether economies could start recovering, with the focus mainly on the US, which continues to report record coronavirus cases on a daily basis.
European equities are struggling to post some gains after Asian ones edged lower. Government debt yields, in the meantime, are modestly higher, but at the lower end of the previous weekly range. In the data front, Japan published overnight, May Retail Sales, which were up 2.1% MoM, better than anticipated, and down by 12.3% when compared to a year earlier, missing the market’s expectations. Large Retailers’ Sales for the same month fell 16.7% against -11.7% expected.
The US will publish today May Pending Home Sales, foreseen at -44.6% from -33.8% in the previous month. The country will also release the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business for June, expected at -59 from -49.2.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair continues to offer a neutral technical stance, according to intraday charts, confined between Fibonacci levels. The 38.2% retracement of its latest daily slump caps de upside at around 107.50. In the 4-hour chart, the 20 SMA advances below the current level, while the 100 SMA eases above it. Technical indicators, in the meantime, lack directional strength, the Momentum around its 100 level, and the RSI stable at 55. The pair would need to move beyond the mentioned Fibonacci resistance to gather positive momentum, while the risk will turn south on a break below106.95.
Support levels: 106.95 106.60 106.25
Resistance levels: 107.50 107.90 108.40
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advancing toward 1.13, shrugging off coronavirus concerns
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.13, up from the lows as markets are trying to recover from worrying coronavirus developments. Eurozone inflation figures, US Pending Home Sales, and COVID-10 figures are eyed.
GBP/USD retreats from stimulus-inspired highs amid Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.23, off the highs, as a new fiscal stimulus program from the government and as "intensive" Brexit talks kick-off. Concerns about a coronavirus flare-up in Leicester are worrying.
Ethereum in the pillory
Market demands quick solutions to the Ethereum network as Ether lacks usability in its DeFi implementations. Cardano on the rise with the imminent implementation of the "Shelley" upgrade.
Gold eases below $1770 level, downside seems limited
Gold witnessed a modest intraday pullback amid a recovery in the US equity futures. A pickup in the US bond yields further exerted pressure on the non-yielding metal. Weaker USD might extend some support to the dollar-denominated commodity.
WTI rebounds in tandem with risk sentiment, eyes on $39 mark
WTI (August futures on Nymex) recovers almost $1 from daily lows of 37.52 in Europe, as markets still remain pinned on hopes of a global economic recovery despite the growing fears over second-wave of coronavirus worldwide.