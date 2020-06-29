USD/JPY Current price: 107.20

Japanese Retail Sales collapsed in May, missing the market’s expectations.

The number of new coronavirus cases continues to rise in the US, threatening an economic comeback.

USD/JPY technically neutral in the short-term, could rally once above 107.50.

The USD/JPY pair trades around 107.20, not far from where it settled last Friday. Major pairs are seesawing within familiar levels, ahead of a data-packed week and while trying to assess the latest coronavirus developments. Concerns remain on whether economies could start recovering, with the focus mainly on the US, which continues to report record coronavirus cases on a daily basis.

European equities are struggling to post some gains after Asian ones edged lower. Government debt yields, in the meantime, are modestly higher, but at the lower end of the previous weekly range. In the data front, Japan published overnight, May Retail Sales, which were up 2.1% MoM, better than anticipated, and down by 12.3% when compared to a year earlier, missing the market’s expectations. Large Retailers’ Sales for the same month fell 16.7% against -11.7% expected.

The US will publish today May Pending Home Sales, foreseen at -44.6% from -33.8% in the previous month. The country will also release the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business for June, expected at -59 from -49.2.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair continues to offer a neutral technical stance, according to intraday charts, confined between Fibonacci levels. The 38.2% retracement of its latest daily slump caps de upside at around 107.50. In the 4-hour chart, the 20 SMA advances below the current level, while the 100 SMA eases above it. Technical indicators, in the meantime, lack directional strength, the Momentum around its 100 level, and the RSI stable at 55. The pair would need to move beyond the mentioned Fibonacci resistance to gather positive momentum, while the risk will turn south on a break below106.95.

Support levels: 106.95 106.60 106.25

Resistance levels: 107.50 107.90 108.40