USD/JPY Current price: 106.87

Persistent dollar’s demand and rising equities provided support to USD/JPY.

The Japanese February Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI improved to 51.4 from 50.6.

USD/JPY keeps advancing, but there are early signs of an upcoming correction.

The USD/JPY pair advanced for a fifth consecutive day, reaching a fresh 2021 high of 106.88, as prevalent dollar’s demand coupled with the better performance of equities. European and US indexes surged on mounting hopes about a US stimulus package, while government bond yields were stable around Friday’s closing levels. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note is currently at 1.45%.

At the beginning of the day, Japan published the February Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI, which printed at 51.4 from 50.6 in the previous month. The US session will include the final reading of the February Markit Manufacturing PMI and the official ISM manufacturing index, the latter foreseen at 58.8 from 58.7 previously. This Tuesday, the country will publish the January Unemployment rate and February Monetary Base.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is bullish, pressuring daily highs as the day comes to an end. In the 4-hour chart, the pair remains above a firmly bullish 20 SMA, this last around 106.30 providing dynamic support. The RSI indicator is stable around 65, while the Momentum indicator eases within positive levels, diverging from price action, an early sign of a possible retracement. Still, the pair could extend its advance and erase the divergence, mainly if it accelerates above 106.95.

Support levels: 106.30 105.90 105.50

Resistance levels: 106.95 107.20 107.60