USD/JPY Current price: 106.87
- Persistent dollar’s demand and rising equities provided support to USD/JPY.
- The Japanese February Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI improved to 51.4 from 50.6.
- USD/JPY keeps advancing, but there are early signs of an upcoming correction.
The USD/JPY pair advanced for a fifth consecutive day, reaching a fresh 2021 high of 106.88, as prevalent dollar’s demand coupled with the better performance of equities. European and US indexes surged on mounting hopes about a US stimulus package, while government bond yields were stable around Friday’s closing levels. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note is currently at 1.45%.
At the beginning of the day, Japan published the February Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI, which printed at 51.4 from 50.6 in the previous month. The US session will include the final reading of the February Markit Manufacturing PMI and the official ISM manufacturing index, the latter foreseen at 58.8 from 58.7 previously. This Tuesday, the country will publish the January Unemployment rate and February Monetary Base.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is bullish, pressuring daily highs as the day comes to an end. In the 4-hour chart, the pair remains above a firmly bullish 20 SMA, this last around 106.30 providing dynamic support. The RSI indicator is stable around 65, while the Momentum indicator eases within positive levels, diverging from price action, an early sign of a possible retracement. Still, the pair could extend its advance and erase the divergence, mainly if it accelerates above 106.95.
Support levels: 106.30 105.90 105.50
Resistance levels: 106.95 107.20 107.60
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends losses after US PMI smashes estimates with 60.8
EUR/USD is under pressure below 1.2050, extending its falls after the US ISM Manufacturing PMI beats expectations with 60.8 points. The US Senate may take up the stimulus package as soon as Wednesday.
GBP/USD retreats from 1.40 as US yields resume their rise
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3950 but off the highs. US bond yields have resumed their gains, boosting the dollar. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI and stimulus news are awaited. Markit's final UK Manufacturing PMI for February was revised up to 55.1 points.
Goldman Sachs re-opens cryptocurrency trading desk
Goldman Sachs Group Inc has announced the re-opening of cryptocurrency trading. Starting next week, the platform will support Bitcoin futures and non deliverable forwards. Additionally, the bank is also looking into the potential of a Bitcoin Exchange Traded Fund (ETF).
XAU/USD recovery loses momentum near $1,760
Gold lost its traction after staging a robust recovery. Significant resistance seems to have formed around $1,760. RSI on H4 stays within a touching distance of oversold territory.
US Dollar Index looks consolidative around 91.00 ahead of ISM
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, navigate the area of 3-week tops just above the 91.00 mark at the beginning of the week.