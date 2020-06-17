USD/JPY Current Price: 107.09

Ja pan’s Merchandise Trade Balance posted a deficit of ¥-833.4 B in May.

US Fed’s Chief Powell pledged to do more “if more needs to done.”

USD/JPY gaining bearish traction in the short-term.

The USD/JPY pair ended is trading near a daily low of 107.05, lower in range this Wednesday. Equities traded marginally higher in the US, while government bond yields held around their Tuesday’s closing level, yet that was not enough to cap the yen. Comments from US Federal Reserve Chief Powell in his second day of testimony before the Congress, also failed to trigger some action, despite he pledged to do more if more needs to be done.

Early Wednesday, Japan released its May Merchandise Trade Balance, which posted a smaller-than-expected deficit of ¥-833.4 B. Imports plunged by 26.2% while exports decreased by 28.3%, both below the market’s expectations. The country won’t release relevant macroeconomic data this Thursday.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is trading below the 23.6% retracement of its latest daily decline but within familiar levels. In the 4-hour chart, it’s currently trading below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA converging with the mentioned Fibonacci level. Technical indicators head lower within negative levels, anticipating additional declines ahead, particularly if the pair breaks below 106.95, the immediate support level.

Support levels: 106.95 106.60 106.25

Resistance levels: 107.35 107.80 108.20