USD/JPY Current price: 105.09
- The Japanese yen appreciated as risk turned off on coronavirus concerns.
- US Treasury yields fell alongside equities reflecting the dismal sentiment.
- USD/JPY is technically neutral in the short-term, could accelerate south once below 104.90.
The USD/JPY pair eased on Thursday, trading at the time being a few pips above the 105.09 daily low. European stocks’ markets closed in the red, and Wall Street followed the lead, amid concerns related to the pandemic spread in the northern hemisphere. Demand for government bonds returned, with yields edging lower. The yield on the benchmark 10-year note fell to 0.89%, reflecting investors’ concerns.
As for macroeconomic data, Japan published September Machinery Orders, which fell by 11.5% YoY, better than anticipated. The Tertiary Industry Index in the same month rose 1.8% MoM. The October Producer Price Index came in at -0.2% MoM as expected. The country’s macroeconomic calendar has nothing to offer this Friday.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is neutral in the short-term, although the risk has turned to the downside. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is below its 20 SMA and about to pierce the 200 SMA, which provided support throughout the week. Technical indicators are stuck around neutral levels, with the RSI slowly grinding lower. The bearish potential will increase on a break below the 104.90 support level.
Support levels: 104.90 104.50 104.05
Resistance levels: 105.65 106.00 106.40
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
