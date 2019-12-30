USD/JPY Current price: 109.12
- Dollar’s weakness persists heading into the year-end.
- Equities are trading with a softer tone at the beginning of the week, yields rebounded.
- USD/JPY is bearish in the short-term, poised to challenge the 108.90 level.
The persistent dollar’s weakness alongside the poor performance of Asian equities resulted in the USD/JPY pair falling this Monday to 109.06, its lowest in almost three weeks. European indexes, however, moved off their daily lows, struggling anyway to enter the positive ground, but at least putting a halt to USD/JPY decline. US Treasury yields also rebounded, further pausing the pair’s slide.
The Japanese macroeconomic calendar had nothing to offer this Monday, while the US will publish some minor figures that can hardly affect sentiment-related trading. The country will release November Trade Balance and Pending Home Sales for the same month. The December Chicago PMI will also be out, foreseen at 48 from the previous 46.3, while the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index is expected at 1.5 from -1.3 previously.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is trading at around 109.10, bearish in the short-term, although holding above the critical 108.90 support level. The risk has turned south after the pair repeatedly failed to surpass its December high at 109.72. In the 4-hour chart, the pair fell sharply from around a now bearish 20 SMA, now consolidating below the 100 SMA. Technical indicators hold at daily lows well into negative territory, losing their bearish momentum but with no signs of downward exhaustion. The decline will likely accelerate on a break below 108.90, a strong static support level.
Support levels: 108.90 108.60 108.25
Resistance levels 109.30 109.70 110.00
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD surges to December highs above 1.1200
The American dollar resumed its decline in the US session, despite generally encouraging local data. Wall Street trading heavily in thin market conditions.
GBP/USD shrugs off Brexit worries and tops 1.31
GBP/USD is trading above 1.31, extending its recovery as fears about Brexit are receding. The EU casts doubts that a trade deal can be reached with the UK. The greenback remains on the back foot.
What to Worry About Today: the Year Ahead
Right off the bat, we need to point out that both currencies and equities are counting on the US-China trade deal to be a Real Thing. Having observed Trump’s erratic behavior for several years now, we say confidence in this outcome is at odds with any sensible reality-check.
Gold retreats from two-month highs, continues to trade above $1510
The XAU/USD pair gained more than $30 last week supported by the broad-based USD weakness and closed at $1511.
USD/JPY: Greenback dropping against yen, trading sub-109.00 handle
USD/JPY is tumbling from the December highs while trading below the 200-period weekly simple moving average. The level to beat for bears is the 108.75 support.