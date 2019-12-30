USD/JPY Current price: 109.12

Dollar’s weakness persists heading into the year-end.

Equities are trading with a softer tone at the beginning of the week, yields rebounded.

USD/JPY is bearish in the short-term, poised to challenge the 108.90 level.

The persistent dollar’s weakness alongside the poor performance of Asian equities resulted in the USD/JPY pair falling this Monday to 109.06, its lowest in almost three weeks. European indexes, however, moved off their daily lows, struggling anyway to enter the positive ground, but at least putting a halt to USD/JPY decline. US Treasury yields also rebounded, further pausing the pair’s slide.

The Japanese macroeconomic calendar had nothing to offer this Monday, while the US will publish some minor figures that can hardly affect sentiment-related trading. The country will release November Trade Balance and Pending Home Sales for the same month. The December Chicago PMI will also be out, foreseen at 48 from the previous 46.3, while the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index is expected at 1.5 from -1.3 previously.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is trading at around 109.10, bearish in the short-term, although holding above the critical 108.90 support level. The risk has turned south after the pair repeatedly failed to surpass its December high at 109.72. In the 4-hour chart, the pair fell sharply from around a now bearish 20 SMA, now consolidating below the 100 SMA. Technical indicators hold at daily lows well into negative territory, losing their bearish momentum but with no signs of downward exhaustion. The decline will likely accelerate on a break below 108.90, a strong static support level.

Support levels: 108.90 108.60 108.25

Resistance levels 109.30 109.70 110.00

View Live Chart for the USD/JPY