USD/JPY Current price: 103.84

Fears lead the way at the beginning of the week amid a new strain of covid.

The US Congress reached an agreement on a $900 billion coronavirus relief package.

USD/JPY is technically bullish in the near-term, could extend its gains to 104.70.

Risk aversion took over the financial world at the weekly opening and the American dollar is making the most out of it. The sentiment soured amid UK-related news, as Brexit-talks remain in limbo, while the UK announced tougher levels of restrictions amid a new strain of coronavirus that seems to be much more contagious.

Stocks are in free-fall, while US Treasury yields are also in retreat-mode, despite US Congress reached an agreement on a $900 billion coronavirus relief package that should be voted this Monday. The USD/JPY pair is up on broad dollar’s demand, approaching the 104.00 level.

Data wise, there’s not much to take care of, as Japan didn’t publish macroeconomic figures, while the US will only release the November Chicago Fed National Activity Index, previously at 0.83.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is bullish in the near-term and could extend the current rally towards the 104.70 price zone. The 4-hour chart shows that technical indicators maintain their bullish slopes within positive levels and at their highest in a week. The price accelerated north above a now flat 20 SMA while approaching the larger ones, which offer modest bearish slopes.

Support levels: 103.50 103.15 102.70

Resistance levels: 103.90 104.30 104.70