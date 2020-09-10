USD/JPY Current price: 106.09
- Japanese Machinery Orders improved in July to 6.3% MoM.
- US Treasury yields holding on to Wednesday gains underpin USD/JPY.
- USD/JPY is trading within familiar levels, the risk remains skewed to the downside.
The USD/JPY pair trades uneventfully around 106.10, as demand for the greenback receded, but the mood is far from negative. Equities trade mixed, although not far from their opening levels, ahead of the ECB monetary policy announcement. US Treasury yields, in the meantime, hold on to Wednesday’s gains, limiting the downside for USD/JPY.
Japan published July Machinery Orders, which improved from -7.6% in the previous month to 6.3%, beating expectations. When compared to a year earlier, orders were down 16.2%, also better than the -18.3% forecast. Within the European Central Bank event, the US will publish August PPI, and Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended September 4, seen at 846K from 881K in the previous week.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is trading within familiar levels, lacking a clear trend. In the 4-hour chart, it stands between directionless and converging moving averages, while technical indicators head nowhere just below their midlines, skewing the risk to the downside without confirming it. A relevant support level comes at 105.50, with the pair turning bearish on a break below it.
Support levels: 105.90 105.50 105.10
Resistance levels: 106.35 106.70 107.10
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
