USD/JPY Current price: 109.84
- The US and China are scheduled to sign phase one of the trade deal this week.
- Speculative interest cautious amid fears of an escalation Middle-East conflict.
- USD/JPY short-term bullish and at fresh multi-month highs above 109.70.
The financial markets are on risk-on this Monday, and the USD/JPY pair is at its highest since last May. The pair finally broke above the 109.70 area and approached the critical 110.00 figure, although the lack of demand for the greenback keeps the upside limited.
Japan didn’t release relevant data at the beginning of the day amid a local holiday, while the US macroeconomic calendar will be quite light, as it will only include the auction of short-term government bonds.
Speculative interest is watching developments around the trade war, as the US and China are scheduled to sign phase one of the trade deal, seen as a risk-positive factor, and the Middle-East situation, which can trigger a risk-off mood.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY is trading around 109.85 at the time being, maintaining its bullish stance. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is above a bullish 20 SMA, which advances beyond the larger ones, providing dynamic support at around 109.30. The Momentum indicator is trying to resume its advance after correcting extreme overbought conditions, while the RSI advances at around 74. The pair is set to test the 110.00 psychological figure, with a break above it anticipating further gains in the upcoming sessions.
Support levels: 109.35 108.90 108.50
Resistance levels: 110.00 110.40 110.75
