USD/JPY Current price: 104.93

The Japanese January Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI came in at 49.8.

US Treasury yields eased amid concerns related to a new US stimulus program.

USD/JPY holds on to gains near the 105.00 threshold, may correct lower.

The USD/JPY pair hit 105.03, its highest since last November. The dollar’s strength and stocks trading in the green continue to support the pair. The upside was limited by US Treasury yields, which ticked lower amid concerns related to US President Joe Biden’s stimulus package. The yield on the benchmark 10-year note settled at 1.06%.

Japan released the January Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI, which came in at 49.8, slightly better than the previous 49.7 estimate. On Tuesday, the country will release January Monetary Base, foreseen at 19% from 18.3% previously.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair holds on to daily gains, trading a few pips below the daily high. The short-term picture indicates some mild-bullish exhaustion, as, in the 4-hour chart, the Momentum indicator is diverging from price action, although currently flat well above its midline. The RSI eases within overbought levels, while the moving averages maintain their bullish slopes below the current level.

Support levels: 104.40 103.95 103.50

Resistance levels: 105.20 105.50 105.90