USD/JPY Current price: 105.88
- Soaring US Treasury yields and substantial gains in Wall Street underpinned the pair.
- Japan Leading Economic Index is expected to be confirmed at 94.9 in December.
- USD/JPY is trading near its February high and bullish in the near-term.
The USD/JPY pair advanced this Wednesday to trade as high as 106.10 to settle around the 105.90 level. US Treasury yields were the main driver for the pair, as long-term ones hit fresh one-year highs. Substantial gains in Wall Street following the US Federal Reserve´s chief second day of testimony fueled it further, spurring risk appetite.
During the upcoming Asian session, Japan will release the final reading of the December Leading Economic Index, foreseen unchanged from the preliminary estimate at 94.9. The Coincident Index for the same period is expected at 87.8.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair has trimmed most of its previous week losses and trades near this year’s high at 106.22, the immediate resistance level. The near-term picture is now bullish, as it has advanced beyond all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA turning higher above the longer ones. Technical indicators have gained ground above their midlines, with the Momentum maintaining its bullish slope and the RSI stable at around 62. Once above the mentioned daily high, the pair has room to extend its advance to 106.95, the high from August 28.
Support levels: 105.70 105.25 104.90
Resistance levels: 106.30 106.60 106.95
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD falls off the highs ahead of central bank speeches
GBP/USD is trading above 1.41 but off the new 2021 peak of 1.4240. Speculation about a quicker UK reopening and rate hikes from the BOE. Governor Bailey and Fed Chair Powell are set to speak later.
EUR/USD eases as higher yields push the dollar higher
US Treasury yields are back up, flirting with one-year highs and backing dollar’s gains. EUR/USD trades near daily lows in the 1.2130 area ahead of Powell’s second testimony.
ADA bulls light up the fire for a massive 80% move
Cardano has broken above an ascending triangle’s hypotenuse, kick-starting upswing to $1.4. Technical levels are generally improving, as reinforced by the bullish MACD indicator. A correction will return into the picture if ADA fails to hold above the 50 SMA.
Gold: Bears about to burst out of their cage to target $1,745.80
The price structure is still too neutral until the resistance at the bullish M-formation's neckline proves resilient because. On the next test, the price can easily move higher.
US Dollar Index: Looks neutral/bearish near-term
DXY keeps the rangebound trading in the 90.00 region, always supported by the key 2020-2021 support line (near 89.80).