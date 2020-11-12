USD/JPY Current price: 105.31

Coronavirus-related concerns weighed on investors’ sentiment.

US Initial Jobless Claims are foreseen shrinking to 735K in the week ended Nov. 6.

USD/JPY is holding on to gains, but bulls turned cautious.

The market sentiment is suffering a setback this Thursday, as new coronavirus cases overshadow vaccine hopes. The US continues to report record figures daily basis, with roughly 145K new contagions on Wednesday. New York has announced a 10 p.m. curfew on bars, restaurants and gyms, the latest in a growing number of cities across the US. Concerns about further restrictive measures weigh on investors’ mood.

Japan published during Asian trading hours September Machinery Orders, which fell by 11.5% YoY, better than anticipated. The Tertiary Industry Index in the same month rose 1.8% MoM. The October Producer Price Index came in at -0.2% MoM as expected. The US will publish Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended November 6, foreseen at 735K, and the final October inflation figures.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair fell to 105.14, now trading in the 105.30 price zone. The short-term picture indicates that the risk remains skewed to the upside, despite fading momentum. In the 4-hour chart, the 20 SMA provides intraday support, maintaining its bullish slope after crossing above the larger ones. Technical indicators, in the meantime, hold within positive levels but lack directional strength.

Support levels: 104.90 104.50 104.05

Resistance levels: 105.65 106.00 106.40