USD/JPY Forecast: Modest recovery falling short of affecting the bearish potential

USD/JPY Current Price: 107.39

The market’s sentiment improved modestly ahead of the weekly close.

Japan will release at the beginning of the week the April Tertiary Industry Index.

USD/JPY met support in the 106.50 price zone for two days in-a-row, still at risk of falling.

The USD/JPY pair edged higher on Friday after falling for four consecutive days, ending the week around 107.35. The pair bottomed in the 106.50 price zone before recovering alongside US indexes. Wall Street closed in the green, recovery some of the ground lost after Thursday’s collapse. Also, US Treasury yields edged modestly higher as the week came to an end with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note settling at 0.71%, a sing of easing risk-aversion.

Japan’s data published by the end of the week reflected the extent of the economic downturn suffered within the ongoing pandemic, as the BSI Large Manufacturing Conditions Index came in at -52.3 in Q2 after printing at -17.2 in the previous quarter. Also, Industrial Production in the country fell by 9.8% in April and was down by 15% when compared to a year earlier. Capacity Utilization in the same month fell by 13.3%. The country will release the April Tertiary Industry Index this Monday, previously at -4-2% MoM.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is trading around the 23.6% retracement of its latest daily decline, and the daily chat shows it has returned to levels below all of its moving averages, which anyway remain directionless. Technical indicators, in the meantime, lost their bearish strength after crossing into negative territory, now lacking directional strength. In the shorter-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the pair corrected oversold conditions, although technical indicators turned south around their midlines, while the pair barely stands above a bearish 20 SMA, somehow suggesting buyers remain side-lined.

Support levels: 106.90 106.55 106.20

Resistance levels: 107.70 108.10 108.45