USD/JPY Current price: 103.66

Japan’s November Corporate Service Price Index came in at -0.6% from -0.5% previously.

Japanese markets will remain open throughout the Christmas holiday.

USD/JPY is being underpinned by Brexit hopes, but bulls nowhere to be found.

The USD/JPY pair is trading marginally higher this Thursday but holding within familiar levels. The Christmas holiday keeps action subdued across the financial world, except for the British Pound and Brexit. EU and UK representatives are said to have reached an agreement in principle on fisheries and could make an announcement in the next few hours.

Data wise, Japan published the November Corporate Service Price Index, which came in at -0.6% from -0.5% in the previous month. Japanese markets will be open on Friday, and the country will publish December Tokyo inflation data and Large Retailed Sales for the same month. Later in the day, the country will publish housing-related figures.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair maintains a neutral stance, with the risk still skewed to the downside. In the 4-hour chart, a mildly bullish 20 SMA provides intraday support, but the pair keeps developing below the larger ones. Technical indicators remain stable above their midlines, indicating the absence of buying interest. The pair needs to fall below the 103.15 support to gain bearish strength, while the upside will likely remain limited by selling interest aligned around 104.30.

Support levels: 103.50 103.15 102.70

Resistance levels: 103.90 104.30 104.70