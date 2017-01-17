USD/JPY Forecast: Modest correction, but still bearish

Modest correction, but still bearish. The USD/JPY pair is modestly higher this Wednesday, but trading around the same levels as Tuesday's pre-US opening levels. Easing risk aversion, higher stocks and lower commodity prices are helping the pair to bounce, albeit the dominant bearish trend persists. FED 's Yellen will speak this afternoon, and her words may affect the pair, with the upward move possibly extending up to 114.00 should her wording be hawkish. Short term, the 1 hour chart shows that technical indicators remain well above their mid-lines, losing partially their upward strength, whilst the price remains well below its moving averages, with the 100 SMA currently reinforcing the static support at 114.00. In the 4 hours chart, indicators are recovering from oversold readings, but still within bearish territory, whilst the 100 SMA extended its downward move, converging now with the 200 SMA at 116.00.

