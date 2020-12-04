USD/JPY Current price: 104.02

The US economy is expected to have added 481K new jobs in November.

US Treasury yields and equities post modest intraday gains ahead of the NFP report.

USD/JPY has bounced from weekly lows, but it’s at risk of falling further.

The USD/JPY pair recovered from a weekly low of 103.82 and trades around the 104.00 figure as investors prepare for the NFP report. The market’s mood is mixed as participants are still trying to find an equilibrium from fundamental headlines. The pair’s bounce has little to do with the dollar’s strength, instead of linked to a modest bounce in US Treasury yields and equities.

Japan didn’t publish relevant data, with the focus on the US November Nonfarm Payrolls report. The country is expected to have added 481K new positions in the month, below the previous 638K. The unemployment rate is seen improving from 6.9% to 6.8%, while wages are expected to have risen by 0.1% MoM and 4.3% YoY.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair maintains its bearish stance in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that it’s developing below all of its moving averages, with the 20 and 100 SMA gaining bearish momentum. Technical indicators have bounced from daily lows but remain within negative levels with limited directional strength. The bearish pressure will ease if the pair extends its current recovery beyond 104.30, while it should resume its decline on a break below 103.85.

Support levels: 103.85 103.50 103.10

Resistance levels: 104.30 104.75 105.10