USD/JPY Current price: 104.02
- The US economy is expected to have added 481K new jobs in November.
- US Treasury yields and equities post modest intraday gains ahead of the NFP report.
- USD/JPY has bounced from weekly lows, but it’s at risk of falling further.
The USD/JPY pair recovered from a weekly low of 103.82 and trades around the 104.00 figure as investors prepare for the NFP report. The market’s mood is mixed as participants are still trying to find an equilibrium from fundamental headlines. The pair’s bounce has little to do with the dollar’s strength, instead of linked to a modest bounce in US Treasury yields and equities.
Japan didn’t publish relevant data, with the focus on the US November Nonfarm Payrolls report. The country is expected to have added 481K new positions in the month, below the previous 638K. The unemployment rate is seen improving from 6.9% to 6.8%, while wages are expected to have risen by 0.1% MoM and 4.3% YoY.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair maintains its bearish stance in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that it’s developing below all of its moving averages, with the 20 and 100 SMA gaining bearish momentum. Technical indicators have bounced from daily lows but remain within negative levels with limited directional strength. The bearish pressure will ease if the pair extends its current recovery beyond 104.30, while it should resume its decline on a break below 103.85.
Support levels: 103.85 103.50 103.10
Resistance levels: 104.30 104.75 105.10
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD pares gains amid the ongoing Brexit drama
GBP/USD is has reversed earlier gains and trades around 1.3450 amid Brexit uncertainty. An EU official said a deal is imminent and may conclude over the weekend. Earlier, sterling struggled amid downbeat headlines.
EUR/USD clings to 1.2150 amid cooler market mood, ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD is trading off the 32-month highs amid bumps in US stimulus and vaccine distribution. Markets await the all-important US Nonfarm Payrolls, which are set to show an increase of 469,000, lower than beforehand.
XAU/USD holds steady near two-week tops, just below $1845 level
The precious metal built on this week's goodish rebound from the $1764 region, or five-month lows and edged higher for the fourth consecutive session on Friday.
Forex Today: Dollar bounces amid vaccine, stimulus concerns ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls
Markets are mixed and the dollar is off Thursday's lows as traders await the all-important Nonfarm Payrolls report. Brexit acrimony is weighing on the pound. Oil and the loonie are rising following an OPEC+ deal and ahead of Canada's jobs report.
Extra week of Black Friday!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!