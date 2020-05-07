USD/JPY Current price: 106.46

Attention shifts towards US employment data ahead of the Nonfarm Payroll report.

USD/JPY has recovered from around 106.00, but the rally stalled well below 107.00.

Japan’s return to the action after a long holiday saw the yen giving up some ground. The USD/JPY pair recovered to the 106.50 price zone where it currently stands, underpinned by higher US Treasury yields and the positive performance of equities, boosted by the Bank of England opening doors for more easing. Meanwhile, the greenback also eases against most major rivals.

Japan’s Monetary Base increased by 2.3% YoY in April, worse than the 3.2% expected and below the previous 2.8%. The focus is now on US employment data, ahead of the Nonfarm Payroll report to be out this Friday. The country will release today the preliminary estimates of Nonfarm Productivity and Unit Labor Cost for the first quarter of the year. It will also publish Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended May 1, seen up by 3 million.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The upside seems limited for the USD/JPY pair, as, in the 4-hour chart, it remains below a mildly bearish 20 SMA. The larger moving averages stand well above the current level, with modest downward slopes. Technical indicators, in the meantime, have recovered from oversold levels but turned directionless just below their mid-lines.

Support levels: 106.00 105.65 105.20

Resistance levels: 106.95 107.30 107.70