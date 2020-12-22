USD/JPY Current price: 103.70
- US Treasury yields remained stable after the US Congress voted a relief package.
- The Bank of Japan will release the Minutes of its latest monetary policy meeting.
- USD/JPY retains its neutral stance in the short-term.
The USD/JPY pair advanced during US trading hours amid the resurgent demand for the American currency. The pair topped at 103.73 and currently trades a handful of pips below this last. Equities trade mixed, although European indexes managed to close with modest gains, reverting their early losses. US Treasury yields remained unchanged, underpinned by news that the US Senate voted to approve a $900 billion coronavirus relief package tied to a funding bill. The House approved the measure, and it now needs to be signed by US President Donald Trump.
The Japanese macroeconomic calendar remained empty on Tuesday, but the Bank of Japan will publish this Wednesday the Minutes of its latest monetary policy. Later in the day, the country will release the October Leading Economic Index and the Coincident Index for the same month.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair has limited bullish potential as long as it trades below the 104.30 level. The 4-hour chart shows that a flat 20 SMA has continued to provide support, although the longer moving averages maintain their bearish slopes above the current level. Technical indicators are above their midlines, the Momentum advancing within range, and the RSI flat at 54. The bearish case will become clearer on a break below 103.15.
Support levels: 103.15 102.70 102.20
Resistance levels: 103.50 103.90 104.30
