USD/JPY Current price: 104.65

Falling US equities and poor American data weighed on the dollar.

Japanese markets will be close on Thursday amid a national holiday.

USD/JPY at risk of resuming its decline as long as 104.95 caps.

The USD/JPY pair is ending the American session little changed in the 104.60 price zone, recovering from an intraday low of 104.40. The dollar enjoyed some temporal demand ahead of the US opening, resulting in the pair peaking at 104.83. The soft tone of equities and dismal US data sent it back down.

Data wise, Japan published the January Producer Price Index, which resulted as expected at -1.6% YoY. The country celebrates the National Foundation Day this Thursday, a national bank holiday.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair trades around the 50% retracement of its latest daily advance, measured between 103.55 and 105.76. The pair bottomed at the 61.8% retracement of such a rally, and the 4-hour chart shows that the 100 SMA stands around the same level. Nevertheless, the risk remains skewed to the downside, as the 20 SMA heads firmly lower above the current level, while technical indicators hover near oversold readings without clear directional strength. Chances of another leg lower will decrease on a break above 104.95, the immediate Fibonacci resistance level.

Support levels: 104.40 104.05 103.70

Resistance levels: 104.95 105.30 105.75