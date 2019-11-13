USD/JPY Current Price: 108.76
- Japan’s Q3 GDP foreseen up by a modest 0.2%, matching the previous reading.
- US Treasury yields fell ahead of Powell, reached fresh weekly lows.
- USD/JPY bouncing from key support but below 109.00 at risk of falling.
The USD/JPY pair fell to 108.65 at the beginning of the American session, bouncing afterwards from the strong support level. The slump was triggered by a run to safety, with government debt yields falling to fresh weekly lows and equities trading mostly in the red. The movement, however, was preventive ahead of Powell’s testimony before the Congress, also backed by persistent uncertainty around US-China trade deal developments. US Treasury yields edged lower, weighing on the pair, with the negative momentum exacerbated by the end of the day on news indicating mounting tensions between the US and China amid trade talks hitting a snag on trade purchases.
Japan released early Wednesday, the October Producer Price Index, which declined by 0.4% when compared to a year earlier. For the month, prices at factory levels were up by 1.1%, below the market’s expectations. During the upcoming Asian session, Japan will release this Thursday, Q3 GDP, which is expected to have risen by 0.2% in the three months to September, and by an annualized 0.8%.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY is trading around its daily low, with the risk inclined to the downside, according to the 4-hour chart, as the pair is below a bearish 20 SMA, also below a directionless 100 SMA. Technical indicators, in the meantime, remain within negative levels, gaining bearish strength, although the Momentum remains neutral.
Support levels: 108.65 108.40 108.10
Resistance levels: 109.00 109.30 109.60
