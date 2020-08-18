USD/JPY Current Price: 105.41

Falling US Treasury yields continued to weigh on USD/JPY.

The Japanese July Merchandise Trade Balance Total is foreseen at ¥-77.6 B from ¥-268.8 B in June.

USD/JPY fell to the 61.8% retracement of its July/August rally at 105.25.

The USD/JPY pair fell to 105.27, its lowest for this month, recovering just modestly ahead of the close. Falling Treasury yields continued to weigh on the pair, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note reaching sliding to 0.66%, amid mounting political and economic concerns in the US.

Japan didn’t release macroeconomic data this Tuesday, but will unveil some figures in the upcoming Asian session, starting with the July Merchandise Trade Balance Total, foreseen at ¥-77.6 B from ¥-268.8 B in June. The country will also release June Machinery Orders, seen at -17.6% YoY in June, worsening from the previous -16.3%.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is trading in the 105.40 price zone, and still at risk of extending its decline as per holding near the 61.8% retracement of its July/August advance. The 4-hour chart shows that technical indicators are correcting extreme oversold conditions, but still well into the red, as the pair remains below all of its moving averages. A bearish 20 SMA has accelerated south below the 200 SMA, reflecting a strong selling interest around the pair.

Support levels: 105.25 104.85 104.40

Resistance levels: 105.60 105.95 106.35