USD/JPY Current Price: 105.41
- Falling US Treasury yields continued to weigh on USD/JPY.
- The Japanese July Merchandise Trade Balance Total is foreseen at ¥-77.6 B from ¥-268.8 B in June.
- USD/JPY fell to the 61.8% retracement of its July/August rally at 105.25.
The USD/JPY pair fell to 105.27, its lowest for this month, recovering just modestly ahead of the close. Falling Treasury yields continued to weigh on the pair, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note reaching sliding to 0.66%, amid mounting political and economic concerns in the US.
Japan didn’t release macroeconomic data this Tuesday, but will unveil some figures in the upcoming Asian session, starting with the July Merchandise Trade Balance Total, foreseen at ¥-77.6 B from ¥-268.8 B in June. The country will also release June Machinery Orders, seen at -17.6% YoY in June, worsening from the previous -16.3%.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is trading in the 105.40 price zone, and still at risk of extending its decline as per holding near the 61.8% retracement of its July/August advance. The 4-hour chart shows that technical indicators are correcting extreme oversold conditions, but still well into the red, as the pair remains below all of its moving averages. A bearish 20 SMA has accelerated south below the 200 SMA, reflecting a strong selling interest around the pair.
Support levels: 105.25 104.85 104.40
Resistance levels: 105.60 105.95 106.35
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
