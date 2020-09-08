USD/JPY Current price: 106.30
- Japan´s GDP revised to -7.9% in the three months to June.
- The greenback remains the strongest in a risk-off environment.
- USD/JPY needs to advance beyond 106.70 for bulls to have better chances.
Markets are back and so is the greenback, advancing against all of its rivals. The USD/JPY pair trades with modest gains around 106.35, still confined to familiar levels. Mounting Brexit tensions further support the American currency, with the pound being the weakest. Stocks posted modest advances in Asia, although European indexes are in the red. US Treasury yields are also retreating, both weighing on the pair.
Japan published its final version of Q2 GDP, which was downwardly revised to -7.9% better than the -8.1% expected. The country’s Trade Balance resulted in ¥137.3B, much better than the ¥-181.3B anticipated by analysts. Even further, the August Econ Watchers Survey on the current situation improved from 41.1 from 43.9.
The US, on the other hand, published the NFIB Business Optimism Index for August, which improved to 100.2 from 98.8, beating expectations. Still pending of release is the IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism for September, previously at 46.8, and July Consumer Credit.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is still technically neutral in the short-term. The 4-hour chart shows that it’s resting above a directionless 20 SMA, while the larger moving averages head marginally lower below this last. Technical indicators, in the meantime, lack directional strength, holding just above their midlines. As commented on previous updates, bulls would have better chances on a break above 106.70, the immediate resistance level.
Support levels: 105.90 105.50 105.10
Resistance levels: 106.70 107.10 107.40
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
