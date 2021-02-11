USD/JPY Current price: 104.77
- US President Joe Biden planning a major infrastructure spending program.
- The poor performance of Wall Street gave the greenback a modest boost.
- USD/JPY is technically neutral in the near-term, needs to advance beyond 104.95.
The USD/JPY pair posted a modest advance in the American afternoon, trading near a daily high of 104.80 as the day comes to an end. The dollar tilted higher as stocks took a turn to the worse, with the US indexes falling into the red. The movement followed headlines indicating that US President Joe Biden is having a meeting with a bipartisan group of senators to support a major infrastructure spending program.
Japanese markets were closed due to a national holiday, while China kick-started the new-year celebrations that would extend until February 17, limiting volumes in the Asian session. Japan will re-open this Friday, but won’t publish relevant data.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is neutral in the near.-term, and the bullish potential remains limited. The 4-hour chart shows that it holds below a bearish 20 SMA, which stands a few pips above the current level. Technical indicators head nowhere, with the Momentum around its midline and the RSI at 46. The pair is trading around the 50% retracement of its latest bullish run, with the next Fibonacci resistance at 104.95.
Support levels: 104.40 104.05 103.70
Resistance levels: 104.95 105.30 105.75
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
