USD/JPY Current price: 104.77

US President Joe Biden planning a major infrastructure spending program.

The poor performance of Wall Street gave the greenback a modest boost.

USD/JPY is technically neutral in the near-term, needs to advance beyond 104.95.

The USD/JPY pair posted a modest advance in the American afternoon, trading near a daily high of 104.80 as the day comes to an end. The dollar tilted higher as stocks took a turn to the worse, with the US indexes falling into the red. The movement followed headlines indicating that US President Joe Biden is having a meeting with a bipartisan group of senators to support a major infrastructure spending program.

Japanese markets were closed due to a national holiday, while China kick-started the new-year celebrations that would extend until February 17, limiting volumes in the Asian session. Japan will re-open this Friday, but won’t publish relevant data.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is neutral in the near.-term, and the bullish potential remains limited. The 4-hour chart shows that it holds below a bearish 20 SMA, which stands a few pips above the current level. Technical indicators head nowhere, with the Momentum around its midline and the RSI at 46. The pair is trading around the 50% retracement of its latest bullish run, with the next Fibonacci resistance at 104.95.

Support levels: 104.40 104.05 103.70

Resistance levels: 104.95 105.30 105.75