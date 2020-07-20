USD/JPY Current price: 107.20

Japan’s June Trade Balance Total recovered from ¥-833.4 B in May to ¥-268.8 B.

An empty US macroeconomic calendar at the beginning of the week likely to keep majors ranging.

USD/JPY retains its neutral stance despite an early spike beyond 107.50.

The USD/JPY pair jumped to 107.54 this Monday but quickly retreated from such high, holding on to small intraday gains. The American currency was up only against the safe-haven yen amid a spike of optimism related to progress in coronavirus vaccines’ developments. The positive mood, however, was offset by the constant increase in new cases, particularly in the US. Equities trade mixed not far from their opening levels, reflecting the absence of definitions.

Japan published the June Trade Balance Total, which recovered from ¥-833.4 B in May to ¥-268.8 B, missing the market’s expectation of ¥-35.8 B. Exports in the same period plunged 26.2% while imports were down by 14.4%. Also, the BOJ published the Minutes of its latest meeting. Policymakers have taken a cautious approach to adding more stimulus amid deflation risk, but as it happens worldwide, they showed concerns about the long-term effects of the pandemic on the economy. The US won’t publish relevant data this Monday.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair retains its neutral stance, trading around the 107.20 level. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is trapped between directionless moving averages, while technical indicators remain directionless just above their midlines, in line with the on-hold stance. The pair would need to break through the mentioned daily high to be able to extend its gains toward the 108.00 region, while the risk will turn south on a break below 106.95, the immediate support.

Support levels: 106.95 106.60 106.20

Resistance levels: 107.55 107.90 108.25