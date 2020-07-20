USD/JPY Current price: 107.20
- Japan’s June Trade Balance Total recovered from ¥-833.4 B in May to ¥-268.8 B.
- An empty US macroeconomic calendar at the beginning of the week likely to keep majors ranging.
- USD/JPY retains its neutral stance despite an early spike beyond 107.50.
The USD/JPY pair jumped to 107.54 this Monday but quickly retreated from such high, holding on to small intraday gains. The American currency was up only against the safe-haven yen amid a spike of optimism related to progress in coronavirus vaccines’ developments. The positive mood, however, was offset by the constant increase in new cases, particularly in the US. Equities trade mixed not far from their opening levels, reflecting the absence of definitions.
Japan published the June Trade Balance Total, which recovered from ¥-833.4 B in May to ¥-268.8 B, missing the market’s expectation of ¥-35.8 B. Exports in the same period plunged 26.2% while imports were down by 14.4%. Also, the BOJ published the Minutes of its latest meeting. Policymakers have taken a cautious approach to adding more stimulus amid deflation risk, but as it happens worldwide, they showed concerns about the long-term effects of the pandemic on the economy. The US won’t publish relevant data this Monday.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair retains its neutral stance, trading around the 107.20 level. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is trapped between directionless moving averages, while technical indicators remain directionless just above their midlines, in line with the on-hold stance. The pair would need to break through the mentioned daily high to be able to extend its gains toward the 108.00 region, while the risk will turn south on a break below 106.95, the immediate support.
Support levels: 106.95 106.60 106.20
Resistance levels: 107.55 107.90 108.25
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
